Paul George Gets Honest on Anthony Edwards and Minnesota Timberwolves
Despite struggling against the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals, the Minnesota Timberwolves are still arguably a top 2 best team in the NBA. Paul George knows firsthand how good they are, and what problems they can cause.
During an episode of Podcast P by Wave Sports, Paul George revealed his thoughts about the Minnesota Timberwolves.
"They're tough because they're a big team," George said. "You look at their frontcourt, you have Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns, McDaniels. KAT and Rudy are both seven-footers. KAT has shown that he can guard and make a difference on the defensive end. He's really been great this postseason defensively."
Regardless of whether it's Anthony Edwards or Rudy Gobert, the Minnesota Timberwolves have great defenders on the court from 1 through 5. George even went as far as to call Anthony Edwards an NBA All-Defensive Team Player. The one who Paul George believes is an X-Factor in all of it is Karl-Anthony Towns.
"Anthony Edwards is playing All-NBA First Team Defense this season... they have really good defenders," George said. "They're a tough cover. They're a tough cover offensively, because you can't play small, KAT will post up a four and they'll kill you on the boards. If you play big, KAT's going to dominate."
For as great as the Minnesota Timberwolves' defense is, they've still been let down against the Dallas Mavericks. However, that's not just a problem with their defense, but a bigger one with their offense.
