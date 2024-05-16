Paul George Gets Honest on Knicks Jalen Brunson
Very few players in the NBA have increased their stock during these NBA playoffs the way Jalen Brunson has done. Brunson has gone from being one of the better point guards in the NBA to arguably being the best.
Not even current All-Stars could have predicted a rise like this from Brunson, including Paul George.
During an episode of Podcast P, a Wave Sports & Entertainment show, Paul George revealed his honest thoughts about Jalen Brunson. While George knew that Brunson had flashes of greatness, he never could have predicted anything like what he's seen in New York.
"Nah, not like this," George said. "I ain't going to even lie. I thought he was really good. And you see the flashes of what he's doing now. You saw those flashes and those plays when he was in Dallas, but obviously small sample size when you playing alongside Luka [Dončić] and so you don't see that. But I mean when Luka went out and Jalen Brunson became the starter and that stretch where Luka was hurt, he showed that he could handle and run a team and be the face of a team."
While Jalen Brunson has been on the receiving end of some unfair criticism by talking head personalities on TV, Paul George wants to give him his props. Jalen Brunson arrived to a franchise with massive expectations, and he absolutely shattered them.
"So you saw the signs, but I didn't think this good, especially what he's doing in probably the biggest market that you could do it in the toughest probably franchise that you could play for with the expectations, the pressure in New York, he's delivering," George said. "He's been tough. He's been extremely tough. I think he just figured it out. Especially with no Julius too."
The New York Knicks are one game away from making it to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since the year 2000. Jalen Brunson is about to get it done without Julius Randle or OG Anunoby.