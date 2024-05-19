Paul George Gets Honest on Kyrie Irving
Kyrie Irving is one of the greatest offensive players in NBA history, but he really put that on display against the LA Clippers during the 2024 NBA playoffs. For as much Luka Doncic struggled throughout the series, Irving was absolutely spectacular.
It was a performance that Paul George couldn't believe when he witnessed it firsthand.
During an episode of Wave Sport's Podcast P, Paul George opened up about having to play against Kyrie Irving in the playoffs, and some of the ridiculous shots he was making against the Clippers.
“He is a shot maker," George said. "Just some of the threes he’s making are deep threes and it’s like man you’re not even known for that. But he just has that clutch gene and that clutch factor and he has the ultimate confidence that he can make and take any shots. He’s special man, Ky is definitely special."
Against the Clippers, Kyrie Irving averaged 26.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.8 steals on 51/45/85 shooting from the field. Everything that Kyrie Irving did in the series was what the Clippers needed from Paul George. Unfortunately for the Clippers, George didn't deliver, but Irving did.
For as fantastic as Irving was against the Clippers, he struggled tremendously against the Oklahoma City Thunder. In six games against the Thunder, Irving averaged 15.7 points, 6.2 assists, and 2.3 rebounds on 44/42/82 shooting from the field. That stat alone should provide context on just how deep the Dallas Mavericks are this season.
Related Articles
Philadelphia 76ers Star Reveals Honest Feelings on James Harden
Exclusive: Russell Westbrook Opens Up About Role With Clippers
James Harden Opens Up About Playing for Clippers After Rough Few