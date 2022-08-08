Paul George Gives Update on John Wall's Play

A five-time All-Star at his peak, John Wall has not played an NBA game since the 2020-21 season. This extended absence has left some skeptical about his ability to regain form; however, his new teammate Paul George recently revealed that the veteran point guard is looking good:

Alerting fans that John Wall is looking really good, Paul George also revealed how excited he is to play with his longtime friend. The fit projects to be seamless, because while nobody expects Wall to make another All-Star team, his playmaking has remained elite. Surrounded by a plethora of shooters, Wall's playmaking and rim pressure should unlock the best version of him at this point in his career.

While the possibility still remains that John Wall has some elite scoring left in the tank, and perhaps that is what George was alluding to, the Clippers will place him in a position where such production is not required. This eliminates any unnecessary and unrealistic pressure that Wall would have potentially felt elsewhere, because with a roster loaded with talent, Wall will simply be asked to utilize his best one.

Fans are understandably eager to see the Clippers take the floor again, especially considering the return of Kawhi Leonard is expected to happen on opening night. While that is still a couple months away, fans can be excited about how things seem to be coming together this summer.

