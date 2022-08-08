Skip to main content
Paul George Gives Update on John Wall's Play

© POOL PHOTOS-USA TODAY Sports

Paul George Gives Update on John Wall's Play

LA Clippers point guard John Wall is reportedly looking good in practice
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

A five-time All-Star at his peak, John Wall has not played an NBA game since the 2020-21 season. This extended absence has left some skeptical about his ability to regain form; however, his new teammate Paul George recently revealed that the veteran point guard is looking good:

Alerting fans that John Wall is looking really good, Paul George also revealed how excited he is to play with his longtime friend. The fit projects to be seamless, because while nobody expects Wall to make another All-Star team, his playmaking has remained elite. Surrounded by a plethora of shooters, Wall's playmaking and rim pressure should unlock the best version of him at this point in his career.

While the possibility still remains that John Wall has some elite scoring left in the tank, and perhaps that is what George was alluding to, the Clippers will place him in a position where such production is not required. This eliminates any unnecessary and unrealistic pressure that Wall would have potentially felt elsewhere, because with a roster loaded with talent, Wall will simply be asked to utilize his best one.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Fans are understandably eager to see the Clippers take the floor again, especially considering the return of Kawhi Leonard is expected to happen on opening night. While that is still a couple months away, fans can be excited about how things seem to be coming together this summer.

Injury Update: Kawhi Leonard Physically and Mentally Ready For Season

Report: Clippers Not Expected to Sign Veteran Center

Terance Mann Reveals Truth About Luka Doncic Rivalry

pgeorge1920-784x441
News

Paul George Plans to Retire With Clippers

By Joey Linn38 minutes ago
r996374_2_1296x864_3-2
News

Video: Norman Powell Dominates Drew League

By Joey Linn22 hours ago
May 6, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers guard Paul George (13) handles the ball while defended by Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso (4) in the first half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Update: Paul George Will Not Play in Drew League

By Joey LinnAug 6, 2022 9:08 PM EDT
Feb 5, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) is defended by Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) in the third quarter at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Kawhi Leonard's MVP Odds Revealed

By Joey LinnAug 6, 2022 8:49 PM EDT
06-220606-Intuit Dome-View 1-Final
News

Video: Early Look at Center Court of Clippers' New Arena

By Farbod EsnaashariAug 6, 2022 5:11 PM EDT
1233709119.0
News

Video: Terance Mann Shows Off Impressive Workout

By Joey LinnAug 5, 2022 5:37 PM EDT
USATSI_17998502_168390270_lowres
News

Reggie Jackson's Biggest Desire For 2022-23 Season Revealed

By Farbod EsnaashariAug 5, 2022 4:02 PM EDT
1230704412.0
News

LA Clippers' 2023 Championship Odds Revealed

By Joey LinnAug 4, 2022 5:23 PM EDT