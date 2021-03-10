Paul George grateful for All-Star game: 'I don't know how many I have'

Paul George missed out on the All-Star game last year, so that's why he has a deeper appreciation for being voted in this year.

While George may not agree with the idea of having an All-Star game, he still appreciates being chosen. George has seen some gruesome injuries that have prevented him from being a part of the game, so he knows the opportunities are limited.

"You don't take these things for granted," George said. "I don't know how many I have. Just grateful to the fans and coaches that voted me in here."

George is a 7x All-Star and the two times he most recently missed the game were due to injuries. In 2014 he missed the All-Star game after breaking his leg in a horrific injury, and in 2020 George missed the game after recovering from double shoulder surgery.

Even though Paul George didn't want the All-Star game to happen during a pandemic, he didn't disappoint. George put up: 17 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal on 6/8 FGs. His team ultimately ended up prevailing over Kawhi Leonard's side in what was a very lopsided battle; Team LeBron just had a ridiculous talent advantage over Team Durant.

The Clippers, and much of the NBA, are in some desperate need of rest right now. The All-Star game couldn't have come at a more perfect time, and players will be taking full advantage of this moment of calm. The Clippers get back to work on Thursday, March 11, against the Golden State Warriors.

