Paul George: Healthy Clippers Have New Energy

The LA Clippers were picked by many to be a championship favorite team this season. Unfortunately, the season didn't quite start out in their favor, with extended injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Norman Powell, and multiple players on the roster. Now that they're fully healthy, the team has a new sense of energy.

“I think it was a sigh of relief in the start of that shootaround," Paul George said. "I think everybody was happy to have everyone healthy. We definitely were talking about it throughout the locker room. We haven’t had this since the first game. It was definitely great to see everybody suited up and healthy."

Paul George wasn't alone in his assessment of the Clippers having a new sense of energy. Nicolas Batum also agreed that it felt like Wednesday night's game against the Charlotte Hornets felt like opening night.

“It felt like opening night a little bit," Batum said. "People have been waiting for this… Hopefully, this is just game one of many, many, many games like this.”

The crowd in the arena definitely had a new sense of energy as well. The Clippers had a sold-out crowd that roared with applause regardless of whether it was a close game or a 30-point Clippers blowout.

The LA Clippers aren't quite a championship-contending team yet, but one thing is clear - this team is good when they are healthy. They've won 5 out of the last 6 games and are only 1.5 games out of the first seed, despite a plethora of injuries.

