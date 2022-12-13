Paul George Hopes Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown Stay Together Forever

It was not long ago when there were questions about Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown being able to thrive as a duo. Unable to deliver a championship to Boston as a pairing, some began wondering if the two were an optimal fit. While they still have not delivered a championship, they have certainly answered those questions about their potential as a duo.

Making an NBA Finals run last year, and coming within two wins of a title, Boston showed the world that this group is close. They have followed that season with a dominant start to the new season, looking to have taken another leap.

When asked after Monday night's game vs. the Celtics about Tatum and Brown, LA Clippers forward Paul George said, "I hope those two guys stick together for the rest of their career. They're special together."

Having dealt with some of the same narratives with his partner Kawhi Leonard, George knows that these partnerships often take time. This is especially true when injuries get in the way like they have with the Clippers. Impressed with what he has seen from Tatum and Brown, George hopes the two star wings get to finish their careers together.

While they have not won a championship yet, they have come very close, and have a good case to be the favorites this year.

