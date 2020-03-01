AllClippers
Top Stories
News
Game Day

VIDEO: Paul George Doesn't Care About Being the Leading Scorer, he just wants to Win

Farbod Esnaashari

Paul George may have been the Clippers' leading scorer in the win against the Denver Nuggets, but it's not his priority. Paul George returned to form against the Nuggets, putting up: 24 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, on 9/15 shooting. However, the biggest concern on George's mind, is simply just winning.

"I just want to impact winning," George said. "I've been a high scorer in this league, that's not what motivates me. Everyone has one agenda at this point in their career, and that's to win."

The mindset comes from a trickle down effect that originates from the rest of the Clipper team. The team is comprised of veterans and younger players, all willing to sacrifice for the sake of winning.

"You see it, everyone is out there trying to affect winning," George said.

The one player in particular that really galvanizes the rest of the team is Patrick Beverley. Often known as the heart and soul of the Clippers, it's not just a saying for Beverley.

"You would have thought Pat had 40 tonight,' George said." "The way he was grinning, smiling, and just having fun with the game. That's what it's about. I tip my hat to Pat."

Scoring may not be George's priority, but the Clippers will need him to be a capable scorer if they want to make it far in the playoffs. George may have struggled recently, but last night was a great example of why the Clippers moved heaven and earth to get him from the Oklahoma City Thunder. His next test is the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Clippers use Balanced Effort to Crush Nuggets, win Third Straight

The L.A. Clippers led by as many as 33 points in one of the team's most dominant performances of the season so far.

Garrett Chorpenning

What to Watch for in Showdown Between Clippers, Nuggets

The two Western Conference contenders have met just once this season, but neither team was healthy in Denver's win over L.A. in January.

Garrett Chorpenning

Clippers Improve to 6-0 when Healthy with win over Suns

The L.A. Clippers locked in defensively and got big performances from role players in a 102-92 win over the Phoenix Suns.

Garrett Chorpenning

Healthy Clippers look to keep rolling vs Phoenix Suns

After steamrolling the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, the L.A. Clippers travel to Phoenix to play the Suns.

Garrett Chorpenning

Takeaways from the Clippers' 124-97 win over the Memphis Grizzlies

The L.A. Clippers avenged a January loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in one of their best defensive efforts of the season.

Garrett Chorpenning

by

Ct33

Clippers take season-worst losing streak into matchup with Memphis

The L.A. Clippers are on a season-worst three-game losing streak heading into Monday night's meeting with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Garrett Chorpenning

Clippers can't overcome slow start, fall to Kings for third straight loss

The L.A. Clippers were slow out of the gate in their 112-103 loss to the Sacramento Kings.

Garrett Chorpenning

by

Ct33

New-look Clippers seek strong second-half opening vs. Sacramento Kings

The L.A. Clippers will begin the second half of the season against a Sacramento Kings squad that's trending up.

Garrett Chorpenning

Postponed Clippers - Lakers game rescheduled for April 9

Multiple changes were made to each team's schedule to fit the game in before the end of the regular season.

Garrett Chorpenning

Reggie Jackson will sign with Clippers following buyout with Pistons

The veteran guard is a trusted scorer and playmaker and should fit in nicely with the L.A. Clippers' second unit.

Garrett Chorpenning

by

SabreenaMerchant