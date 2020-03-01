Paul George may have been the Clippers' leading scorer in the win against the Denver Nuggets, but it's not his priority. Paul George returned to form against the Nuggets, putting up: 24 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, on 9/15 shooting. However, the biggest concern on George's mind, is simply just winning.

"I just want to impact winning," George said. "I've been a high scorer in this league, that's not what motivates me. Everyone has one agenda at this point in their career, and that's to win."

The mindset comes from a trickle down effect that originates from the rest of the Clipper team. The team is comprised of veterans and younger players, all willing to sacrifice for the sake of winning.

"You see it, everyone is out there trying to affect winning," George said.

The one player in particular that really galvanizes the rest of the team is Patrick Beverley. Often known as the heart and soul of the Clippers, it's not just a saying for Beverley.

"You would have thought Pat had 40 tonight,' George said." "The way he was grinning, smiling, and just having fun with the game. That's what it's about. I tip my hat to Pat."

Scoring may not be George's priority, but the Clippers will need him to be a capable scorer if they want to make it far in the playoffs. George may have struggled recently, but last night was a great example of why the Clippers moved heaven and earth to get him from the Oklahoma City Thunder. His next test is the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday.