Paul George: 'I've Just Been at Peace'

The LA Clippers star is in the midst of one of his best stretches of the season.

On a night where he threw down a violent tomahawk dunk over Detroit rookie Isaiah Stewart, one would think the last thing on Paul George’s mind would be peace.

And yet, that’s what the LA Clippers star said he felt on Sunday night when about his performances the last few games.

"I've just been at peace,” George said. “I'm loving and enjoying the game."

George’s enjoyment has translated to some of his best production of the season. He’s now scored 32 or more points in three straight contests, averaging 33.7 points on 56.5% shooting in three wins against the Trail Blazers, Suns and Pistons. He’s also shooting a scorching 60.9% of his threes over that stretch, despite a tough 1-5 night against the Pistons.

George stepped up in Kawhi Leonard’s absence on Sunday, as the two stars traded nights off for rest (George sat on Friday against the Rockets). George looked aggressive, as evidenced by the dunk, along with his ability to absorb contact and earn trips to the free throw line (7-7 on the night). It seems as though the bone edema in one of his right toes is no longer hindering his play. When asked about the injury, George sounded confident that it wouldn’t be an issue moving forward.

I'm lowkey in a good situation physically,” George said of the bone edema. “It's not really killing me right now. It looks like we're on top of it, we're ahead of it."

It does appear that way. Here’s hoping George’s health remains, along with his excellent play.

Related Stories

Hall of Famer Charles Barkley Calls the LA Clippers 'Pretenders'

Yogi Ferrell Set to Sign 10-Day Contract with LA Clippers

Sources: Update On Patrick Beverley's Hand Injury