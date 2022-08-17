Skip to main content
Paul George: Kawhi Leonard 'Looks Midseason Form'

Chris Elise | Credit: NBAE via Getty Images

LA Clippers star Paul George gave an injury update on his teammate Kawhi Leonard
While injury updates on Kawhi Leonard have been continuously positive this offseason, one has yet to come from his co-star Paul George. That changed recently, as George gave a brief update on his running mate's rehab status in a hype video released by the team. According to George, Leonard looks to be in "midseason form."

This is consistent with every other update that has surfaced this summer, with those around Leonard predicting a strong return from the superstar forward. The current expectation is that Kawhi will participate in pre-season action, which is a good sign that he is entirely on track to begin the year healthy.

While there is no current indication on how the Clippers plan to manage Leonard's workload this year, there will be 15 back-to-back sets that the team must navigate. In his first year with the Clippers, Leonard was not playing both games in a back-to-back set; however, he did begin playing both during the 2021-22 season. Coming off of ACL surgery, it would not be unsparing if he went back to the 2019-20 approach, but that is all yet to be determined.

For now, regardless of how the Clippers manage Kawhi's return, fans can get excited about the updates that continue to surface. With the latest coming form Paul George, Kawhi reportedly looks to be in midseason form.

