Skip to main content
Paul George Officially Listed as Questionable Against Jazz

Paul George Officially Listed as Questionable Against Jazz

The first time Paul George has been upgraded since December.

The first time Paul George has been upgraded since December.

For the first time since December, Paul George has finally been upgraded to questionable to play a basketball game.

The LA Clippers have officially listed their injury report for their Tuesday matchup against the Utah Jazz and Paul George is listed as questionable. The usual suspects are all out in regards to: Kawhi Leonard, Norman Powell, Jason Preston, and Jay Scrubb.

The last time Paul George played an NBA game was on December 22 against the Sacramento Kings. He's only played in 26 games for the Clippers this season, so he definitely could use a week or two to get the rust off of his belt. Earlier in the day, AllClippers reported that Paul George was targeting a return this week, and it looks like there's a good chance that return will be against the Utah Jazz.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Clippers are in the middle of a five-game losing streak and could use all the help that they can get. In those five games, the team is only averaging 47.8 points in the first half - which would be one of the worst first-half offenses in the league. Despite the losing streak, the Clippers are still four games ahead of the New Orleans Pelicans for the 8th seed. 

If Paul George could help the Clippers win a game or two, it would go a long way in allowing for a stress-free end of the season.

Injury Update: Paul George Goes Through Extensive Shooting Workout

Report: Kawhi Leonard Could Return After Play-In Tournament

Ty Lue Reveals Message Kawhi Leonard Gave Him After Historic Comeback 

GettyImages-1237435457-e1642040194643
News

Paul George Reacts to Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock

By Joey Linn2 hours ago
USATSI_17427842_168390270_lowres
News

Sources: Paul George Targeting Return This Week

By Farbod Esnaashari3 hours ago
Mar 27, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers guard Paul George (13) takes the ball down the court during the first half against the Philadelpha 76ers at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports
News

Injury Update: Paul George Progressing to 5-on-5

By Joey Linn5 hours ago
USATSI_17945910_168390270_lowres
News

Patrick Beverley Reveals Heartwarming Text Message With Daughter

By Farbod EsnaashariMar 27, 2022
0x0
News

Daryl Morey Fires Back at Ty Lue's Harden and Embiid Comments

By Joey LinnMar 27, 2022
USATSI_17968222_168390270_lowres
News

LA Clippers Waive Semi Ojeleye and Convert Amir Coffey to a Standard Contract

By Farbod EsnaashariMar 26, 2022
paul-george-sparks-buzz-latest-practice-video
News

Injury Update: Paul George Goes Through Extensive Shooting Workout

By Joey LinnMar 26, 2022
2022-03-22T034153Z_1908140036_MT1USATODAY17945901_RTRMADP_3_NBA-MINNESOTA-TIMBERWOLVES-AT-DALLAS-MAVERICKS
News

Patrick Beverley Calls Out Luka Doncic After Win

By Joey LinnMar 25, 2022