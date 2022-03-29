Paul George Officially Listed as Questionable Against Jazz

For the first time since December, Paul George has finally been upgraded to questionable to play a basketball game.

The LA Clippers have officially listed their injury report for their Tuesday matchup against the Utah Jazz and Paul George is listed as questionable. The usual suspects are all out in regards to: Kawhi Leonard, Norman Powell, Jason Preston, and Jay Scrubb.

The last time Paul George played an NBA game was on December 22 against the Sacramento Kings. He's only played in 26 games for the Clippers this season, so he definitely could use a week or two to get the rust off of his belt. Earlier in the day, AllClippers reported that Paul George was targeting a return this week, and it looks like there's a good chance that return will be against the Utah Jazz.

The Clippers are in the middle of a five-game losing streak and could use all the help that they can get. In those five games, the team is only averaging 47.8 points in the first half - which would be one of the worst first-half offenses in the league. Despite the losing streak, the Clippers are still four games ahead of the New Orleans Pelicans for the 8th seed.

If Paul George could help the Clippers win a game or two, it would go a long way in allowing for a stress-free end of the season.

Related Articles

Injury Update: Paul George Goes Through Extensive Shooting Workout

Report: Kawhi Leonard Could Return After Play-In Tournament

Ty Lue Reveals Message Kawhi Leonard Gave Him After Historic Comeback