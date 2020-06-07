AllClippers
Paul George Lists his Hidden Hills Mansion for over $9 million

Farbod Esnaashari

Paul George is a man of investments. The Clippers star is hoping to make a profit off of his Hidden Hills mansion that he purchased four years ago.

According to the LA Times, George listed his Hidden Hills mansion for $9.495 million. He paid $7.4 million for the property four years ago.

The entire property is nearly 16,000 square feet, and has a full-sized basketball court in the backyard. So for anyone concerned about Paul George not getting any basketball reps in during quarantine, he clearly has a full court. There's also a 4,000-square-foot great room, seven bedrooms, and nine bathrooms.

For anyone concerned about this meaning he's leaving the Clippers, don't fret. Despite leaving Indiana three years ago, George just sold his Indiana mansion last summer. Unfortunately, he sold it for $550,000 less than what he bought it for. 

At the end of the day, the selling of this property could mean two things. One, George realized he doesn't need to live in such an extravagant mansion. Three months of quarantine in one place could make one realize that. The other, and more likely scenario, is that he wants to make a profit. The housing market is going to be in the middle of a very interesting time through a COVID-19 world. There will be opportunities to make a profit in the housing market, and George wants in.

Paul George is a man who has worn Clipper gear nearly every single day he's been in LA - from the moment he was signed, to his current life in quarantine. So don't overthink this. Paul George has, and always wanted to be an LA Clippers.

