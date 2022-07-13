Skip to main content
Paul George and Lou Williams Give Patrick Beverley Happy Birthday Messages

Paul George and Lou Williams Give Patrick Beverley Happy Birthday Messages

The Clippers still have love for Patrick Beverley

The Clippers still have love for Patrick Beverley

The bond between the Clippers goes deep. Both former and current players like Lou Williams and Paul George went out of their way to give Patrick Beverley birthday messages.

"A lot of ppl you meet in this business turn into fake friendships", Williams said. Get traded and never speak again. I see this fool now more than ever lol HAPPY BDAY MY BROTHER." Additionally, Marcus Morris liked the message.

Lou Birthday.jfif

"GANG," Paul George said. "Go up my boy HBD". Paul George gave his message while he was celebrating his wedding in Italy.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Paul George Birthday.jfif

Even though Patrick Beverley went out of his way to disparage the Clippers after defeating LA in the play-in tournament, it clearly created no hard feelings between the players. It's really nice to see just how strong the chemistry has been between the Clippers over the last few seasons. Regardless of whether or not players are still on the same team, they all still support each other. 

It seems very clear that if Patrick Beverley ever considered a return to the LA Clippers, the team would welcome him back with open arms. Whether or not Patrick Beverley remains in Utah is up in the air, which is something he addressed personally himself. If he does get bought out, one can expect that almost every contender would love to have him. For now, Patrick Beverley is just enjoying life and his birthday.

Steve Ballmer Shares Prediction For Clippers Next Season

Report: Clippers Taking Flexible Approach to Final Roster Spot

Draymond Green: Clippers 'Real Threat' in Western Conference

hi-res-65f0cbd3b5e9eae13025ee4279474a9a_crop_north
News

Former Clippers Guard Addresses Lakers Rumors

By Joey Linn3 hours ago
515629094-e1474378629391
News

John Wall Shuts Down Suspected Beef With Reggie Jackson

By Joey LinnJul 11, 2022
Jerry-West
News

Jerry West Reveals Favorite Player of All-Time

By Joey LinnJul 10, 2022
1194391072
News

John Wall Reveals Why He Joined Clippers

By Joey LinnJul 9, 2022
ex-clipper-paul-george-invite-workouts-anymore
News

Paul George Reacts to John Wall Signing With Clippers

By Joey LinnJul 8, 2022
IMG_5437
News

John Wall Announces Signing With Clippers

By Joey LinnJul 8, 2022
Mar 11, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) drives to the basket as he is defended by Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) in the second half of the game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

ESPN Analyst: Clippers Championship Favorites Over Warriors

By Joey LinnJul 8, 2022
USATSI_17877693_168390270_lowres
News

LA Clippers Officially Announce Re-Signing Nicolas Batum

By Farbod EsnaashariJul 7, 2022