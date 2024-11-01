Paul George Makes Announcement Before LA Clippers vs. Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George has yet to appear in a game for his new team this season due to a left knee bone bruise. Agreeing to a four-year, $212M contract with the 76ers this offseason, George left the LA Clippers where he had spent the last five seasons.
The 76ers will face the Clippers on November 6 for the first time since acquiring George. There is no official word on the star forward’s status for that game, but one recent development and an announcement from George makes it seem possible he will be back on the court by then.
In an injury update from the 76ers, it was revealed that both George and Joel Embiid participated in the team’s five-on-five scrimmage on Friday. Additionally, George announced he will be on the team’s upcoming road trip that includes a stop in Los Angeles to face the Clippers.
This is a significant announcement from George when considering he has yet to appear in a game this season. Traveling with the team after participating in five-on-five action means there is a strong chance he is available when the 76ers come to Intuit Dome next week.
In his five seasons with the Clippers, George broke the franchise record for made three-pointers. Helping lead the Clippers to their first Western Conference Finals appearance in franchise history, George did some great things in LA, but it was ultimately a failed era when considering the expectations after dealing away Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and a record-setting collection of picks.
While Kawhi Leonard remains in Los Angeles, George is embarking on a new journey in Philadelphia where he hopes for better results than he had with the Clippers.
