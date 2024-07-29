Paul George Makes Bold Tyrese Maxey, Russell Westbrook Statement
After leaving the LA Clippers for the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency, star forward Paul George addressed the media as a member of his new team for the first time on Tuesday. This press conference included several questions about George's new teammates Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, and the new 76ers star made it clear he believes the trio will fit well together.
When asked about Maxey, George compared the young guard to Russell Westbrook, who George played with both in Oklahoma City and Los Angeles.
"Tyrese has the youth," George said. "He has the legs, the speed, the quickness. Similar to when I played alongside Russ. Just the opportunities he creates with his speed and his tempo to push the ball."
George had the best season of his career alongside Westbrook in 2019 when he finished third in MVP voting with a career-high 28.0 PPG. This was a big reason why George led the charge to get Westbrook on the Clippers after the nine-time All-Star was traded by the Los Angeles Lakers and waived by the Utah Jazz.
Now expecting Maxey to play a similar style to Westbrook, George is excited to play alongside another fast-paced point guard he can space the floor for. While Maxey is not the player Westbrook was in his prime, the young guard has a very bright future and is already an All-Star.
