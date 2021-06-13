Sports Illustrated home
Paul George on his Confidence after Game 3 Performance: 'I Just Shoot'

Paul George on his Confidence after Game 3 Performance: 'I Just Shoot'

George dropped 31 as the Clippers coasted to a Game 3 win over the Utah Jazz.
© Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Paul George had his best game of the postseason in the LA Clippers’ Game 3 win over the Utah Jazz on Saturday, dropping 31 points and going 6-10 from beyond the arc.

The performance marked George’s first 30+ point game of the 2021 playoffs. He’s struggled to shoot the ball against both the Dallas Mavericks and the Jazz, hitting just 31.7% from three prior to Saturday’s win.

“Myself, hey, I just shoot,” George said during his postgame interview with the ESPN broadcast team. “Don’t worry about the results, just shoot. Shoot some more, and shoot again. I just came out to be aggressive, find my shot, and just stay with it.”

George was aggressive off the dribble, doing a great job of navigating screens and pulling up from deep. Though he didn’t draw a ton of contact in the lane (1-2 from the free throw line after averaging 9.5 attempts in Games 1 and 2), his jumpshots made up for it. George’s approach didn’t change; he took many of the same shots he’s been taking all postseason. They were bound to start falling, sooner or later.

“Looked to get the shots I was comfortable with, and stuck with it,” George said to the media postgame.

George’s performance, combined with another spectacular showcase from Kawhi Leonard (34 points and 12 rebounds) led the Clippers to an easy 132-106 blowout victory over the Jazz. With the win, the Clippers avoid the deadly 0-3 deficit, and will have a chance to tie the series on Monday. Game 4 tips off from Staples Center at 7 p.m.

