    • November 10, 2021
    Paul George's Humble Reaction to Winning Western Conference Player of the Week
    Paul George cares more about the Clippers winning than the individual award.
    Paul George won the NBA's Western Conference Player of the Week award, but he could care less about the individual honor.

    "More than anything, the 4-0 stands out," Paul George said. "Player of the week, don't read too much into that. Team went 4-0, that's what I was most proud of."

    George spent the majority of his postgame press conference giving praise to his Clipper teammates for the team's undefeated week and five-game winning streak.

    "So many guys step up when we need them," Paul George said.

    The Clippers may not have Kawhi Leonard for the majority of the season, but that hasn't stopped them from being incredibly competitive. The team actually has the same exact record through the first 10 games of the season as they did last season when they were fully healthy. George's improved leadership as the solo leader is a big reason why.

    "He knows how to adjust, he knows when to take over, take shots, play for the other guys," Nicolas Batum said of Paul George.

    Reggie Jackson is one of Paul George's best friends and has seen his leadership evolve over time firsthand. That development is what Jackson is most proud of.

    "It's been amazing," Reggie Jackson said of Paul George. When you've got your best player playing on both sides of the floor... He's doing everything the team is asking for him and more... It's been a blessing to be by his side."

    It's early, but the Clippers have been surprising people with a solid 6-4 record. Paul George has been carrying the team, but every single night a new player steps up. They're going to need all the help they can get against the impressive Miami Heat on Thursday.

    Paul George's Humble Reaction to Winning Western Conference Player of the Week

