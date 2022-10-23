Skip to main content
Paul George Reacts to 40-Point Explosion vs. Kings

© Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Paul George Reacts to 40-Point Explosion vs. Kings

Paul George carried the LA Clippers to victory against the Sacramento Kings
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

In a game where both Kawhi Leonard and John Wall were out, LA Clippers star Paul George willed his team to victory over the Sacramento Kings. Pulling out a 111-109 victory, George and the Clippers held off a Kings team that would not go away. George finished the game with 40 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, and 2 steals on an efficient 52% from the field.

After the game, George gave credit to his teammates and said, "They did a heck of a job. They made it easy for me throughout the game. I gotta do a better job closing it out. They threw some stuff at me towards the 4th quarter, but I gotta do a better job in those moments of just being efficient. My guys won the game. That segment where they pushed the lead is really where we won the game."

While he claimed that he needs to be better down the stretch, George scored 10 of his team's last 12 points to help secure the victory. He was absolutely incredible, and the Clippers will enter their home opener with a perfect 2-0 record, largely because of his heroics in this one.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

After playing big minutes to win this game, George will have reinforcements in Kawhi Leonard and John Wall coming back for Sunday evening against the Phoenix Suns.

Exclusive: Paul George Partners With BetterHelp to Advance Mental Health Awareness

Shaquille O'Neal Believes LA Clippers Will 'Do Nothing' This Season

LeBron James Praises Clippers as Western Conference Powerhouse

USATSI_19268699
News

Patrick Beverley Jokes That Paul George Should've Been Ejected on Opening Night

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19208887
News

Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard and John Wall OUT vs. Sacramento Kings

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19267598
News

Paul George Defends Russell Westbrook Following Lakers vs. Clippers Matchup

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19268439
News

Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard Reveals Plan For Upcoming Back-to-Back

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19268440_168390270_lowres
News

Kawhi Leonard Reacts to Coming Off the Bench Against Lakers

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_19182965_168390270_lowres
News

Patrick Beverley Reveals Favorite Moment in Lakers vs Clippers Battles

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19123474_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Kawhi Leonard Potentially Coming off Bench Against Lakers

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_17988889
News

Exclusive: Paul George Partners With BetterHelp to Advance Mental Health Awareness

By Joey Linn