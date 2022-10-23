Paul George Reacts to 40-Point Explosion vs. Kings

In a game where both Kawhi Leonard and John Wall were out, LA Clippers star Paul George willed his team to victory over the Sacramento Kings. Pulling out a 111-109 victory, George and the Clippers held off a Kings team that would not go away. George finished the game with 40 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, and 2 steals on an efficient 52% from the field.

After the game, George gave credit to his teammates and said, "They did a heck of a job. They made it easy for me throughout the game. I gotta do a better job closing it out. They threw some stuff at me towards the 4th quarter, but I gotta do a better job in those moments of just being efficient. My guys won the game. That segment where they pushed the lead is really where we won the game."

While he claimed that he needs to be better down the stretch, George scored 10 of his team's last 12 points to help secure the victory. He was absolutely incredible, and the Clippers will enter their home opener with a perfect 2-0 record, largely because of his heroics in this one.

After playing big minutes to win this game, George will have reinforcements in Kawhi Leonard and John Wall coming back for Sunday evening against the Phoenix Suns.

