Paul George Reacts to All-Star Selection: 'It was just using everything as motivation'

Paul George reveals his thoughts about being in the All-Star game.
After missing the All-Star game last season, Paul George has finally returned.

George is a seven-time All-Star, with the last time he missed the game prior to 2020 being in 2015 because of an injury. The 2019-20 season was one of tremendous scrutiny for George. After underperforming in the playoffs, attacking Paul George seemed to become everyone's favorite hobby. He heard all of it and used that for motivation this season.

So far, this season has been a revenge tour for Paul George. He's currently averaging 25 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 5.5 RPG, 1.2 SPG on 52/49/88. It's been a truly tremendous season for George, and he's been deservedly rewarded with an All-Star selection, where he will join his Clipper teammate Kawhi Leonard.

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are only the seventh pair of Clipper teammates to be selected as All-Stars in franchise history. The last two to accomplish this were Blake Griffin and Chris Paul in the 2014-15 season.

While it's exciting the Clippers have two All-Stars, both players know there's a bigger goal in mind. For that goal to be accomplished, the second half of the season has to have even more focus than the first.

"Second part of this season is going to be the most important part of the season going down the stretch," George said.

