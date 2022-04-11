Skip to main content
Paul George Reacts to Facing Patrick Beverley in Play-In

The LA Clippers will see an old friend on the Minnesota Timberwolves

The NBA regular season has come to a close, and the LA Clippers will be facing the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first play-in game. While all eyes will be on guys like Paul George, Karl Anthony-Towns, Norman Powell, and Anthony Edwards, the Patrick Beverley storyline cannot be overlooked. Having been traded from the Clippers this offseason, Patrick Beverley has an opportunity to push his former team to the brink of elimination with a win on Tuesday. For the Clippers, they will have to go through their former heart and soul in order to enter the playoffs.

When asked about this, Paul George said, "I'm not going through Pat. We're going through the T-Wolves. This is not a Paul George vs. Pat Beverley match. This is not a Pat Bev vs. Clippers matchup... I'm not even going to make that the narrative." While George spent much of his press conference acknowledging what Patrick Beverley has meant to the Minnesota Timberwolves this season, he did not want to feed into the narrative that it would be he vs. Beverley in the play-in.

The Clippers and Timberwolves faced off four times during the regular season, with the Clippers winning three of those four games. While the season series favored LA, both teams look much different than they did during those matchups. While Minnesota did not make any major roster changes, they really began finding their groove in the second half, and will enter this game with a lot of confidence.

This matchup is set for Tuesday evening at 6:30 PST in Minnesota.

