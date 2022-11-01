Skip to main content
Paul George Reacts to Game-Winning Shot Against Houston Rockets

Paul George Reacts to Game-Winning Shot Against Houston Rockets

Paul George willed the Clippers to a victory against the Houston Rockets.

The LA Clippers desperately needed a win more than any other team in the NBA, and Paul George delivered.

George hit the game-winning shot for the Clippers but did so much more for the team. He had 35 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists, 6 steals, and 5 three-pointers. He's the only player in NBA history to record those numbers. He also made the game-saving steal, game-tying three, and game-winning shot. Last game against the Pelicans, George said he wanted to put actions behind the words, and that's exactly what he did.

"I haven't been playing well," George said. "I wanted to be a leader tonight. Be aggressive, be a leader."

When it came time to hit the game-winner against the Rockets, Paul George only had one thing going through his mind - make his team win. He and Ivica Zubac scored every single fourth-quarter basket for the Clippers, except one.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Put my team in a position to win the game," George said. "Get to the shots I wanted to get to and shoot it with confidence."

Monday night against the Houston Rockets was an incredibly gritty win for the LA Clippers. It was one that some may argue shouldn't have been so difficult, but a win is a win. Fortunately for the Clippers, they face the Rockets again on Wednesday and have a chance to finally get back to a .500 record.

Exclusive: Paul George Partners With BetterHelp to Advance Mental Health Awareness

Shaquille O'Neal Believes LA Clippers Will 'Do Nothing' This Season

LeBron James Praises Clippers as Western Conference Powerhouse

USATSI_17805896
News

Clippers vs. Rockets Injury Report Revealed

By Joey Linn
USATSI_17178275
News

Injury Update: Kawhi Leonard 'Game-to-Game' With Knee

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19331184_168390270_lowres
News

Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard and John Wall OUT Against Houston Rockets

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_19327613_168390270_lowres
News

Golden State Warriors vs Detroit Pistons Injury Report Revealed

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_17144450
News

Injury Update: Kawhi Leonard OUT vs. Pelicans

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19310513
News

Injury Update: Kawhi Leonard Doubtful to Practice Saturday, Status Uncertain vs. Pelicans

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19261047
News

Injury Report: Zion Williamson Likely Returning Sunday vs. Clippers

By Joey Linn
USATSI_14132630_168390270_lowres
News

Injury Report: Paul George is PLAYING Against the Oklahoma City Thunder

By Farbod Esnaashari