Paul George Reacts to Game-Winning Shot Against Houston Rockets

The LA Clippers desperately needed a win more than any other team in the NBA, and Paul George delivered.

George hit the game-winning shot for the Clippers but did so much more for the team. He had 35 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists, 6 steals, and 5 three-pointers. He's the only player in NBA history to record those numbers. He also made the game-saving steal, game-tying three, and game-winning shot. Last game against the Pelicans, George said he wanted to put actions behind the words, and that's exactly what he did.

"I haven't been playing well," George said. "I wanted to be a leader tonight. Be aggressive, be a leader."

When it came time to hit the game-winner against the Rockets, Paul George only had one thing going through his mind - make his team win. He and Ivica Zubac scored every single fourth-quarter basket for the Clippers, except one.

"Put my team in a position to win the game," George said. "Get to the shots I wanted to get to and shoot it with confidence."

Monday night against the Houston Rockets was an incredibly gritty win for the LA Clippers. It was one that some may argue shouldn't have been so difficult, but a win is a win. Fortunately for the Clippers, they face the Rockets again on Wednesday and have a chance to finally get back to a .500 record.

