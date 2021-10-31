Paul George Reacts to Increased Responsibility Without Kawhi Leonard

The LA Clippers are of to a disappointing 1-4 start, but it has not been due to a lack of production from Paul George. Through five games, George is averaging 27.6 PPG, 7.8 RPG, and 3.6 APG on 50% from the field. His best games include performances of 42 points, 41 points, and 29 points, all on great efficiency; however, all resulted in losses.

When asked after Friday's loss to the Portland Trail Blazers about the level of carrying he has needed to do so far this season, George kept his answer short and said "That's my job." While he isn't wrong, and the Clippers do need him to perform at a superstar level while they await the return of Kawhi Leonard, none of it will matter if George's supporting cast continues to struggle the way they have to begin the season.

When George exited last night's game with 3:19 remaining, he had 42 points on 15-24 shooting while all other Clippers had combined for just 41 points. No matter how good George plays, this is not a recipe for success. The Clippers need to start getting contributions from other players if they want to make a push in the Western Conference.

One of the biggest areas of disappointment for the Clippers so far, has been their starting backcourt. After a historically great playoff run from a three-point shooting standpoint, Reggie Jackson is shooting just 29.2% from beyond the arc to begin the season. His poor play has been mirrored by his backcourt partner Eric Bledsoe. Since opening night, Bledsoe is averaging just 7 PPG on 25% from the field and 16% from deep, including 14 turnovers.

There is a lot of season remaining, but the Clippers need to start turning their play around if they want to be in the playoff picture once Kawhi gets close to a return.

