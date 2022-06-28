Paul George Reacts to John Wall News

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the LA Clippers are expected to sign John Wall following his buyout with the Houston Rockets, and superstar forward Paul George already has his reaction. In a post to his Instagram story, George shared a photo of he and Wall dancing together during All-Star Weekend:

In 2017, when Paul George was seeking a trade from the Indiana Pacers, John Wall told ESPN that he was lobbying for George to request a trade to the Washington Wizards. Wall, who was a member of the Wizards at that time, said, "George is a guy that can guard LeBron and go back at LeBron. It's a piece that you're going to need to win. If you don't have a guy who can do that, you don't have a chance." While a partnership in the Eastern Conference never came to fruition, the two longtime friends may now be on the verge of teaming up with the Clippers.

The friendship between John Wall and Paul George goes back to 2010 when the two were in the same draft class. The two All-Stars have expressed interest in playing with one another in the past, but with the opportunity never presenting itself, Wall's recent buyout with the Houston Rockets gave him a unique opportunity to team up with George while competing for an NBA championship.

