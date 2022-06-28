Skip to main content
Paul George Reacts to John Wall News

Paul George Reacts to John Wall News

PG likes the idea of John Wall on the Clippers

Gerald Herbert/AP Photo

PG likes the idea of John Wall on the Clippers

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the LA Clippers are expected to sign John Wall following his buyout with the Houston Rockets, and superstar forward Paul George already has his reaction. In a post to his Instagram story, George shared a photo of he and Wall dancing together during All-Star Weekend:

In 2017, when Paul George was seeking a trade from the Indiana Pacers, John Wall told ESPN that he was lobbying for George to request a trade to the Washington Wizards. Wall, who was a member of the Wizards at that time, said, "George is a guy that can guard LeBron and go back at LeBron. It's a piece that you're going to need to win. If you don't have a guy who can do that, you don't have a chance." While a partnership in the Eastern Conference never came to fruition, the two longtime friends may now be on the verge of teaming up with the Clippers.

The friendship between John Wall and Paul George goes back to 2010 when the two were in the same draft class. The two All-Stars have expressed interest in playing with one another in the past, but with the opportunity never presenting itself, Wall's recent buyout with the Houston Rockets gave him a unique opportunity to team up with George while competing for an NBA championship.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Report: Clippers Possible Destination For Kyrie Irving

Nicolas Batum Reveals Truth About Playing With Kawhi Leonard and Paul George

Report: Clippers Not Looking to Make Trades

Apr 23, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Paul George #13 of the Los Angeles Clippers dribbles against John Wall #1 of the Houston Rockets during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Carmen Mandato/POOL PHOTOS-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: John Wall Expected to Sign With Clippers

By Joey Linn34 minutes ago
hi-res-b7eb623250bcc1bbf9282b57af8fd1b1_crop_north
News

Report: Clippers Not Interested in Kyrie Irving Trade

By Joey Linn8 hours ago
USATSI_17879145_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Kawhi Leonard Not Restricted in ACL Injury Rehab Activities

By Farbod Esnaashari23 hours ago
nba-rumors--john-wall-could-sit-out-the-entire-upcoming-season-as-him-and-rockets-work-to-find-trade
News

Report: Clippers Interested in John Wall if Bought Out

By Joey LinnJun 26, 2022
kevin-durant-december-8-2021-scaled
News

Kevin Durant to the Clippers Odds Revealed

By Joey LinnJun 25, 2022
clippers-kawhi-leonard-participates-in-practice-in-vancouver
News

Injury Update: Kawhi Leonard Progressing Well, Not Yet Doing 5-on-5

By Joey LinnJun 24, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-06-23 at 8.56.45 PM
News

LA Clippers Select Moussa Diabate 43rd Overall

By Joey LinnJun 24, 2022
USATSI_17927142_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Clippers Not Trading Luke Kennard

By Farbod EsnaashariJun 23, 2022