Paul George Reacts to John Wall Signing With Clippers

PG is excited to get John Wall with the LA Clippers

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

John Wall has officially announced his signing with the LA Clippers, sharing an Instagram post with Lawrence Frank, Steve Ballmer, and Rich Paul. The Clippers are understandably excited to have Wall, but perhaps nobody is more excited than Paul George, who shared this comment under Wall's announcement:

In 2017, when Paul George was seeking a trade from the Indiana Pacers, John Wall told ESPN that he was attempting to get Paul George to the Washington Wizards. Wall, who was a member of the Wizards at that time, said that "[Paul George] is a guy that can guard LeBron and go back at LeBron. It's a piece that you're going to need to win. If you don't have a guy who can do that, you don't have a chance." Now teammates with the LA Clippers, George and Wall finally have an opportunity to compete for a championship together.

John Wall and Paul George have been friends since 2010, when the two were in the same draft class. The two multi-time All-Stars have held interest in playing with one another for a while, and will now get to do so in Los Angeles. Wall last played in the 2020-21 season with the Houston Rockets, where he averaged 20.6 PPG and 6.9 APG in 40 contests. While he understandably isn't the player he was in Washington, his playmaking is still elite, which is what the Clippers will be utilizing the most.

