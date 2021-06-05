Paul George Reacts to Kawhi Leonard's Game 6 Performance

Kawhi Leonard was an absolute monster in Game 6. He tied his playoff career-high and carried the Clippers in a night where the offense was desperately failing them. Paul George and the team showed nothing but love for Leonard's performance.

"Kawhi put us on his back," Paul George said. "Big shot after big shot. He took us home."

Paul George didn't have a great shooting performance, but he did everything necessary to help the Clippers get a win, including 13 rebounds, 6 assists, and 3 blocks.

"I thought we made all the plays necessary to help Kawhi take us home," George said. "I thought we got the rebounds, we got the stops we needed, we made the right plays down the stretch, and you saw Kawhi."

Reggie Jackson carried the Clippers in the first quarter, and Kawhi Leonard carried the team the rest of the way. Jackson was equally as complimentary of Kawhi's historic performance.

"We got the baddest man on the planet in the fourth," Jackson said.

The Clippers and Mavericks have somehow defeated each other on their home courts for every game of this series - something that's never happened before. Now, the Clippers have to do something they haven't done since 2017 - win a playoff game at Staples Center. Paul George believes they'll be able to do that with Kawhi Leonard on their side.

"He's been special," George said. "Luka has been playing out of his mind, but you gotta give credit where credit is due. Kawhi has been elite, and he's been killing this series. We gotta help him in Game 7."

Game 7 between the Clippers and Mavericks is on Sunday.

