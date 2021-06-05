Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGamedaySI.COM
Search
Paul George Reacts to Kawhi Leonard's Game 6 Performance

Paul George Reacts to Kawhi Leonard's Game 6 Performance

Paul George showed some love for Kawhi Leonard carrying the Clippers in Game 6
Author:
Publish date:
Paul George showed some love for Kawhi Leonard carrying the Clippers in Game 6

Kawhi Leonard was an absolute monster in Game 6. He tied his playoff career-high and carried the Clippers in a night where the offense was desperately failing them. Paul George and the team showed nothing but love for Leonard's performance.

"Kawhi put us on his back," Paul George said. "Big shot after big shot. He took us home."

Paul George didn't have a great shooting performance, but he did everything necessary to help the Clippers get a win, including 13 rebounds, 6 assists, and 3 blocks.

"I thought we made all the plays necessary to help Kawhi take us home," George said. "I thought we got the rebounds, we got the stops we needed, we made the right plays down the stretch, and you saw Kawhi."

Reggie Jackson carried the Clippers in the first quarter, and Kawhi Leonard carried the team the rest of the way. Jackson was equally as complimentary of Kawhi's historic performance.

"We got the baddest man on the planet in the fourth," Jackson said.

The Clippers and Mavericks have somehow defeated each other on their home courts for every game of this series - something that's never happened before. Now, the Clippers have to do something they haven't done since 2017 - win a playoff game at Staples Center. Paul George believes they'll be able to do that with Kawhi Leonard on their side.

"He's been special," George said. "Luka has been playing out of his mind, but you gotta give credit where credit is due. Kawhi has been elite, and he's been killing this series. We gotta help him in Game 7."

Game 7 between the Clippers and Mavericks is on Sunday.

Related Stories

LA Clippers, Kawhi Leonard Force Game 7 with 104-97 Win Over Dallas Mavericks

Clippers Interested in Acquiring Damian Lillard, According to Stephen A. Smith

Kawhi Leonard Reveals Early Thoughts on Game 6 vs. Dallas Mavericks

USATSI_16209212_168384702_lowres
News

Paul George Reacts to Kawhi Leonard's Game 6 Performance

USATSI_16209374
News

Kawhi Leonard's Reaction to Forcing Game 7: 'I Definitely Didn't Want to Go Home'

Jun 4, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) passes past Dallas Mavericks forward Tim Hardaway Jr. (11) during the third quarter during game six in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

LA Clippers, Kawhi Leonard Force Game 7 with 104-97 Win Over Dallas Mavericks

© Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
News

Clippers Interested in Damian Lillard, According to Stephen A. Smith

May 30, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots over LA Clippers guard Paul George (13) during the second quarter in game four in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

LA Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks Game 6: Preview, How to Watch and Betting Info

USATSI_16181061_168384702_lowres
News

Kawhi Leonard Reveals Early Thoughts on Game 6 Against Mavericks

Jun 2, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. (8) defends Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) as he looks to pass the ball in the first half of game five in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs. at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

Three Takeaways from the LA Clippers' Game 5 Loss to the Dallas Mavericks

USATSI_16197579
News

Paul George Still 'Confident' Clippers Can Defeat Mavericks Despite 3-2 Deficit