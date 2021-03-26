Paul George reacts to Lou Williams trade: 'He's a presence that's gonna be missed'

NewsGamedaySI.COM
Lou Williams was a presence in the Clippers locker room
Author:
Publish date:

Lou Williams has officially been traded for Rajon Rondo, and the Clippers are definitely going to miss his presence.

"It was tough preparing, not seeing 23 in the locker room," Paul George said after beating the Spurs. "Everybody felt it throughout the locker room. He's a presence, not only on the floor but in the locker room, on the team, on the bus. In film, he's a presence that's gonna be missed. What a career here in LA for Lou, wish him nothing but the best. Unfortunately, this is the toughest part of the business."

Ty Lue wasn't able to speak on the trade pre-game because it wasn't technically finalized yet. After the game ended, he let out some of his reactions.

"Very bitter," Lue said. "To have a chance to be around him for 2 years, just seen he was, he really meant so much to this team and franchise. Just tough letting him go...His contributions to this organization have been just incredible."

George believes the best way to honor Lou Williams is to win it all. Unfortunately, Williams won't be a part of that finals run, but he'll most definitely be rooting for his former guys.

