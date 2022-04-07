Skip to main content
Paul George Reacts to Norman Powell's Return

The LA Clippers are excited to have Paul George and Norman Powell back

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The LA Clippers got Norman Powell back from injury on Wednesday night, as the trade deadline acquisition got an opportunity to play his first minutes alongside Paul George. Powell played just three games with the Clippers before going down with a foot injury, and after a two-month rehab period, he was back on the floor against the Phoenix Suns looking great.

With 24 points on 6/10 from the field and 3/4 from deep, nobody could tell that Powell had been out for two months. After the game, Paul George shared his thoughts on playing alongside him, saying that "He’s a big time playmaker and scorer… at that point it was just let him play and let me play off him." George added, "I thought we just tried to play off one another. The biggest thing was I wanted to play off the ball, and let Norm get comfortable."

While their reserves almost surrendered the 39-point lead that George and Powell built, the two looked dominant as a pairing in their first minutes together. With Kawhi Leonard likely not returning before the play-in, the Clippers will rely heavily on Paul George and Norman Powell in that winner takes all scenario. When asked about what Powell would mean in a game like that, Ty Lue said, "If he can be like this, we gonna be dangerous. We gonna be dangerous come play-in and playoffs."

The Clippers have two remaining games at home before preparing for that play-in game which will likely take place in Minnesota against the Timberwolves.

