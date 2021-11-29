Skip to main content
    November 29, 2021
    Paul George Reacts to Steph Curry's Dominant Performance
    LA Clippers star Paul George recognizes what Steph Curry provides for the Golden State Warriors
    In Sunday's win over the LA Clippers, Steph Curry did Steph Curry things. The superstar finished with 33 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds, 7 threes, and 6 steals on 53.8% from the field. He became the first player in NBA history to put up that stat line or better in a regular season game. Of Curry's 33 points, 13 came during an explosion in the 4th quarter.

    When asked postgame about this offensive eruption from Curry, Paul George said, "If you know the Warriors, that’s what makes them great. They can go on a run and you never know when that run is gonna come. It’s kind of like a build up into that moment, because they haven’t gone on a run the whole game."

    For anyone who has watched the Warriors during their dynasty, this is who they are. No lead was every safe, because Golden State could go on a dominant run that eliminated all the hope and morale that their opponent may have had. Steph Curry's run on Sunday was a perfect example of this.

    When asked postgame about that stretch from Curry, Draymond Green says he knew it was coming. "You saw the flurry coming. I even told Jordan Poole, 'He's about to put this one out,'" Draymond said. Curry did indeed put it out, securing win 18 for his Warriors.

