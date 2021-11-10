Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    Paul George Reacts to Viral Photo of Him and Fan
    LA Clippers superstar Paul George gave a great reaction to viral photo from Tuesday's win over the Portland Trail Blazers
    After defeating The Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night to extend their winning streak to five games, the LA Clippers improved their overall record to 6-4. This start to the season is much better than many anticipated, and it has been largely due to the MVP-caliber play of Paul George.

    There was a play near the end of Tuesday's contest where George finished an and-one bucket, and then proceeded to celebrate with the fans near that side of the court. Portland Trail Blazers photographer Bruce Ely captured this photo of the moment:

    FDzx2YDVkAQfx4u

    When asked postgame about the photo and if he remembered the kid, Paul George jokingly said, "I do not remember that little kid. Ya'll photoshopped that in there. Am I looking at him? I do not remember that little kid. You know what, as long as he remembers that moment that's all that matters. We share that together." George added that he often times gets so lost in the game that he truly does not notice the fans around him.

    Paul George continued his MVP-level play in this matchup against the Blazers, putting up 24 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 assists. He is currently one of just three players in the NBA this season averaging at least 26 PPG, 8 RPG, and 5 APG, with the other two being Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

