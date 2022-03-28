Skip to main content
Paul George Reacts to Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock

LA Clippers star Paul George weighed in on the Oscars drama

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

LA Clippers star Paul George weighed in on the Oscars drama

It was just recently reported by Farbod Esnaashari of AllClippers that LA Clippers star Paul George is targeting a return from injury this week. The All-Star wing has been sidelined since late-December with a torn UCL in his right elbow, but is now expected to return within the next few games. On Monday afternoon, shortly before his injury update, George weighed in on the other topic everyone has been talking about.

As everyone has surely seen by now, Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars has become the internet's biggest story. Everyone from celebrities, athletes, politicians, and regular people have given their take on the incident, and LA Clippers star Paul George joined this growing list of people to give their opinion.

Sharing an Instagram post on his story with the words, "Well said sis," George co-signed a message that used this Will Smith situation to shed light on the ways in which celebrities are often held to superhuman standards, even to the point of accepting consistent verbal abuse about themselves and their families. The post went on to say that Will's actions are in no way acceptable, and that Chris Rock did not deserve to be assaulted, but attacking a man's wife could generate the type of defense that took place.

George seemed to resonate with the message, as he shared it on Instagram with his stamp of approval.

