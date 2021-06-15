Paul George Reveals Clippers' Mindset For Game 5 Against Jazz

Paul George and the Clippers do not want to come back to Utah for a Game 7

The Clippers have somehow figured out a way to come back down from 0-2, and tie a series again for the second time in a row. They'll enter Utah for a very pivotal Game 5, where they hope that they don't have to return again.

"Game fives are pivotal," Paul George said. "That's the way we're looking at this. We gotta go in there, we know it's going to be even more hostile. We gotta drown out the noise for one mission, and that one mission is to not come back there. That's the mindset. We gotta try to go and get Game 5."

In the first round, the Clippers lost Game 5 against the Dallas Mavericks at home but figured out a way to recover and win the next two games straight. That'll be tougher to do against the Utah Jazz, but most already didn't believe they could tie the series to 2-2. When a series is tied 2-2, over 75% of the teams who have won Game 5 have gone on to win the series, but that didn't seem to matter to the Clippers in the first round.

The Clippers were clicking in Games 3 and 4, and arguably playing their best basketball of the playoffs. Shots were falling offensively, and they were playing fantastic defense at the same time. Paul George believes it's because of the trust his teammates have in each other.

"We've got full trust in our teammates," George said. "Myself and Kawhi have full trust in each other. It's a healthy mix."

Game 5 is on Wednesday, and it'll be an incredibly important game for both the LA Clippers and the Utah Jazz.

