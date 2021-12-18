Skip to main content
    •
    December 18, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Paul George Reveals His Favorite Clipper Ever
    Publish date:

    Paul George Reveals His Favorite Clipper Ever

    Paul George revealed his favorite Clipper growing up and Clipper team ever.
    Author:

    Paul George revealed his favorite Clipper growing up and Clipper team ever.

    Numerous times, Paul George has stated he was a fan of the Clippers growing up. Critics didn't believe him, but it's something George has stated during draft workouts and multiple videos. In a recent NBA 2k stream, George went one step further and listed his favorite Clipper growing up.

    "My favorite Clipper was BD," Paul George said. "I used to love BD, huge fan of BD. I would love watching BD. I think just that team, when they had Q-Rich, LO, Darius Miles, Marko Jaric, Olowokandi, just that team. I don't know what it was, the underdog in them. They just played fun, I felt they were energetic. They just related a lot to how I played the game. I thought they all just tried to play the right way."

    Based on George's answer, it seems like he was a big fan of the Clippers in the 2000s throughout the time the Lakers were winning championships. Baron Davis may have had a very electric career, but his time on the Clippers was anything but. Davis' Clipper tenure was marred with a horrible relationship with the team's previous owner Donald Sterling and a very bad team. Despite how tumultuous it was, that didn't stop Davis from having one of the most iconic game-winners ever with the Clippers.

    Read More

    Fast forward nearly two decades later, and Paul George led the Clippers to their most successful season in NBA history - the first Conference Finals appearance ever. The childhood dream isn't fully accomplished, but it's certainly on the right path.

    Serge Ibaka Likes Tweet About Him Getting Traded

    Chris Paul Blasts Referee After Receiving Technical Foul Against Clippers

    Paul George Gives Update on Elbow Injury

    USATSI_17324683_168390270_lowres
    News

    Paul George Reveals His Favorite Clipper Ever

    57 seconds ago
    https---specials-images.forbesimg.com-imageserve-6041a4e7dfa707052e7b9d67-Oklahoma-City-Thunder-v-Los-Angeles-Clippers-960x0.jpg?fit=scale
    News

    LA Clippers vs. OKC Thunder: Preview, How to Watch, and Betting Info

    14 minutes ago
    063_1350766731
    News

    Injury Report: Paul George and Nicolas Batum Questionable vs. OKC Thunder

    15 hours ago
    kevin-durant-blake-griffin-patty-mills-nets-vs-76ers-1639712552.webp
    News

    Kevin Durant Reacts to Blake Griffin's Clutch Shot: 'That's What We Need From Him'

    Dec 16, 2021
    10601289
    News

    NBA Players React to Lakers Signing Isaiah Thomas

    Dec 16, 2021
    USATSI_17366064_168390270_lowres
    News

    Marcus Morris says Rudy Gobert Protects Jazz Players That Can't Defend

    Dec 16, 2021
    merlin_2900387
    News

    Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz Stay Hot, Defeat LA Clippers 124-103

    Dec 16, 2021
    Feb 17, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann (14) is defended by Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) as he drives to the basket in the first half of the game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    LA Clippers vs. Utah Jazz: Preview, How to Watch, and Betting Info

    Dec 15, 2021