Paul George Reveals His Favorite Clipper Ever

Numerous times, Paul George has stated he was a fan of the Clippers growing up. Critics didn't believe him, but it's something George has stated during draft workouts and multiple videos. In a recent NBA 2k stream, George went one step further and listed his favorite Clipper growing up.

"My favorite Clipper was BD," Paul George said. "I used to love BD, huge fan of BD. I would love watching BD. I think just that team, when they had Q-Rich, LO, Darius Miles, Marko Jaric, Olowokandi, just that team. I don't know what it was, the underdog in them. They just played fun, I felt they were energetic. They just related a lot to how I played the game. I thought they all just tried to play the right way."

Based on George's answer, it seems like he was a big fan of the Clippers in the 2000s throughout the time the Lakers were winning championships. Baron Davis may have had a very electric career, but his time on the Clippers was anything but. Davis' Clipper tenure was marred with a horrible relationship with the team's previous owner Donald Sterling and a very bad team. Despite how tumultuous it was, that didn't stop Davis from having one of the most iconic game-winners ever with the Clippers.

Fast forward nearly two decades later, and Paul George led the Clippers to their most successful season in NBA history - the first Conference Finals appearance ever. The childhood dream isn't fully accomplished, but it's certainly on the right path.

Related Articles

Serge Ibaka Likes Tweet About Him Getting Traded

Chris Paul Blasts Referee After Receiving Technical Foul Against Clippers

Paul George Gives Update on Elbow Injury