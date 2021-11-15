Paul George Reveals How Lonzo Ball Makes Life Easier for Chicago Bulls

0The Chicago Bulls have a very special team this season, a team that snapped the Clippers' 7-game winning streak. They've upgraded at nearly every position, and one upgrade in particular, Lonzo Ball, received some high praise from Paul George.

"He just makes the game easy for everybody out there," Paul George said. "I think where he made the best jump is him being able to shoot the ball. Before you could kinda load off him, help off him, but he's shooting the ball well. His strengths are he plays defense, he rebounds, he kicks the ball ahead."

Just a season ago, the Chicago Bulls started their season with Zach LaVine as their primary offensive player. Now, the team has upgraded with: Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic, DeMar DeRozan, Lonzo Ball, and Alex Caruso. It's an entirely new roster, with a ton of ball handlers. It makes life much harder for opposing teams, and that's something Paul George experienced personally.

"They had so many ball handlers tonight," Paul George said. "Caruso brought it up, LaVine, DeMar, Lonzo, like, it was tough cuz they played fast and they have multiple guys that can bring the ball up so it was an issue to start to try to get matchups and somebody on the ball, but I think that’s where he’s just so valuable. For LaVine, he’s kind of able kind of get some easy ones cuz of Lonzo’s ability to kick it up ahead and pass the ball so well."

The Clippers may have had their 7-game winning streak snapped by the Chicago Bulls, but the team isn't down at all. Ty Lue is ready to start a new winning streak against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday.

