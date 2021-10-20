Paul George Reveals Personal Goal For 2021-22 NBA Season

Without Kawhi Leonard, the Clippers need Paul George to be great this season. Paul George knows that, and it's what he wants too.

"My personal goal is I want to be great," George said at practice. "I want to be great this year. I want to be great for our team and that's all that matters."

The Clippers need a very specific Paul George this season. They need one that's going to be absolutely relentless in getting to the basket and making an imprint on the game. That version of Paul George who averaged 29.6 points, 11.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists in the playoffs without Kawhi Leonard may be the only thing that keeps the Clippers afloat. It's a tough task, but George is ready and willing.

“It’s just an approach where I don’t give a F,” George said. “I don’t give a shit. That’s just how I attack the court now. Like I said, I don’t need validation. I’m my worst critic, and that’s the only thing that matters — the only thing that matters to me.”

For Clipper fans, this is the best thing they could hear their star player say. George went through a fit of depression in the NBA bubble, and it looks like he's completely made it on the other side now. His insecurities have grown into confidence, and this looks like the most confident Paul George there's been in years.

