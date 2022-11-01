Paul George Reveals Personal Goal For This Season

It has been an up and down year so far for LA Clippers star Paul George, but after promising that he would be better, the seven-time All-Star delivered in a big way on Monday night. Putting up 35 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists, and 6 steals, George willed the Clippers to victory with both the game-tying and game-winning shots.

After the game, George was asked specifically about his six steals, and revealed a personal goal that he set for himself this season, According to George, it is his goal to be the best defensive player on the floor for the first and last six minutes of every game.

Looking to impose his will more defensively this season, George wants to be incredibly locked in on that end. While so much was rightfully made of his offensively heroics late on Monday night, the Clippers do not win that game without the work he did defensively.

George took full responsibility for the Clippers' poor record so far this season, but both he and the team are hopeful that Monday night's late-game win can be a building block for a successful stretch of games. The Clippers are not playing the "heavy-weights" right now, as George put it, so they have to begin taking advantage of this portion of their schedule. For George, it starts on the defensive end.

