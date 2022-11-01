Skip to main content
Paul George Reveals Personal Goal For This Season

© Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Paul George Reveals Personal Goal For This Season

LA Clippers star Paul George is focused on his defense
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

It has been an up and down year so far for LA Clippers star Paul George, but after promising that he would be better, the seven-time All-Star delivered in a big way on Monday night. Putting up 35 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists, and 6 steals, George willed the Clippers to victory with both the game-tying and game-winning shots.

After the game, George was asked specifically about his six steals, and revealed a personal goal that he set for himself this season, According to George, it is his goal to be the best defensive player on the floor for the first and last six minutes of every game.

Looking to impose his will more defensively this season, George wants to be incredibly locked in on that end. While so much was rightfully made of his offensively heroics late on Monday night, the Clippers do not win that game without the work he did defensively.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

George took full responsibility for the Clippers' poor record so far this season, but both he and the team are hopeful that Monday night's late-game win can be a building block for a successful stretch of games. The Clippers are not playing the "heavy-weights" right now, as George put it, so they have to begin taking advantage of this portion of their schedule. For George, it starts on the defensive end.

Exclusive: Paul George Partners With BetterHelp to Advance Mental Health Awareness

Shaquille O'Neal Believes LA Clippers Will 'Do Nothing' This Season

LeBron James Praises Clippers as Western Conference Powerhouse

USATSI_19338549_168390270_lowres
News

Paul George Reacts to Game-Winning Shot Against Houston Rockets

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_17805896
News

Clippers vs. Rockets Injury Report Revealed

By Joey Linn
USATSI_17178275
News

Injury Update: Kawhi Leonard 'Game-to-Game' With Knee

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19331184_168390270_lowres
News

Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard and John Wall OUT Against Houston Rockets

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_19327613_168390270_lowres
News

Golden State Warriors vs Detroit Pistons Injury Report Revealed

By Farbod Esnaashari
USATSI_17144450
News

Injury Update: Kawhi Leonard OUT vs. Pelicans

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19310513
News

Injury Update: Kawhi Leonard Doubtful to Practice Saturday, Status Uncertain vs. Pelicans

By Joey Linn
USATSI_19261047
News

Injury Report: Zion Williamson Likely Returning Sunday vs. Clippers

By Joey Linn