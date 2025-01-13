Paul George Reveals Text Message to Kawhi Leonard
Kawhi Leonard and Paul George joined forces on the LA Clippers in the summer of 2019. Leonard was coming off a Finals MVP run with the Toronto Raptors, while George was coming off a third-place MVP finish with the OKC Thunder.
This duo planned to bring the Clippers their first NBA championship in franchise history, but it didn’t play out that way. Winning just three playoff series as a duo, Leonard and George underdelivered before breaking up this offseason when George signed a four-year, $212 million contract with the Philadelphia 76ers.
The biggest reason for this duo’s shortcomings was injuries, as one or both stars were sidelined at the end of each season they were together after 2020.
Leonard recently returned from another extended injury absence that cost him four of LA’s six playoff games against the Dallas Mavericks last season. Dealing with inflammation in his right knee, Leonard spent all of this season strengthening it before making his return on Jan. 4 against the Atlanta Hawks.
During an episode of his Podcast P show, George shared a message for Leonard.
“Shoutout Kawhi coming back,” George said. “I texted him immediately after that game, just told him he looked good. The game missed you, we’re happy to have you back… It was great to see him back. He looked good… God willing, just hope he stays healthy and all is well.”
The Clippers and 76ers have already completed their season series, with LA winning both games.
