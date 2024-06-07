Paul George Reveals What Makes Luka Doncic Special
Luka Doncic has seemed NBA-ready from Game 1 of his rookie year. There's been a certain poise that players like Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic, and Victor Wembanyama have that other players don't. Paul George believes he may have the answer to that.
On a recent episode of Podcast P by Wave Sports, Paul George revealed why he thinks players like Luka Doncic are a step ahead of other NBA players. To George, it comes with how European players are developed.
"We doing it all wrong [in the US]. You look at Victor, look at Luka, yourself coming up, y'all NBA-ready at such an early age where it takes us a little bit time for that development curve to reach ultimately where we become our stars and our superstars," George said. "You guys seem to hit that peak a lot sooner, so yeah, there’s something we got to do.”
When Luka Doncic was a teenager, he was going against grown men in the Euroleague. Not only that, but the crowd environments within those leagues are much more hostile than anything in the United States. When you combine those two together, the sheer level of competition and physicality is just something that an American NBA rookie will have never experienced.
With the way players are developed, it makes sense that there's an international takeover within the NBA. Right now, Anthony Edwards may be the last chance for an American player to be an NBA MVP and top 3 player in the league.
