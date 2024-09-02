Paul George's Dad Says Clippers Stabbed Him In Back
Paul George left the L.A. Clippers for the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency this summer, marking the end of an era in Los Angeles. Even after being gone, there are still people discussing his move to the Sixers, including his dad.
George's father, Paul George Sr., was a guest on his son's Podcast P show this week. It was there that George's dad made it known he was not happy about the Clippers' offer to his son.
“It was hurting," George Sr. said. "I felt like they stabbed us in the back because I thought Paul did a whole lot for the team. As far the fanbase, the fans was there. He was there. I think he gave them 110% and what he was asking, it wasn't a whole lot. But they saw something different."
Paul George wanted a max contract from the Clippers or the reported three-year, $150 million deal with a no trade clause. None of those offers were on the table, so George did what he had to do.
"I didn't want him just to take anything. So his whole thing is, he does stand up for what he believes in. And so he felt that that was a bunch of bull that they came at him with. And I wasn't gonna sugarcoat it either. Yeah, I'm behind you 100%. If you've got to leave, we're gonna leave.
Paul George ultimately signed a four-year, $212 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, marking the end of his five-year run in Los Angeles.
