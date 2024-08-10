Paul George’s Former Clippers Teammate Reacts to Him Joining 76ers
Paul George may have shunned a majority of the Clipper fanbase with his sudden departure to the Philadelphia 76ers, but his former teammates don't feel the same way. One of those is former three-time Sixth Man of the Year Award winner Lou Williams.
Lou Williams broke his silence on Paul George leaving the Clippers for the Philadelphia 76ers during an episode of "The Underground Lounge." Williams believes that George is going to be a fantastic fit with the Philadelphia 76ers.
"I think it's going to be a great fit," Williams said. "I think they needed that wing presence. I think Tyrese Maxey is going to be the guy that benefits the most out of this. I think he's going to be the best player on that team because PG is going to open up the wings for him, he's going to have driving lanes. If we can get Joel off of that block a little bit, play in that short or that mid, he's gonna shoot some threes anyway, that's going to open up that lane, you can't double nobody, so I think it's a good fit."
While Lou Williams believes the Philadelphia 76ers will be a great team with Paul George, he still doesn't believe they'll be the Eastern Conference favorites to reach the finals - that honor still belongs to the Boston Celtics.
"I don't see that, because Boston is still the top dog until somebody knocks them off of that," Williams said. "I still feel like they are the team to beat."
Regardless of how Clippers fans feel about Paul George's performance in the playoffs last season, he's still going to be a significant upgrade for the Philadelphia 76ers over Tobias Harris. With just that sheer fact alone, the 76ers have to be considered a championship-contending team with championship-or-bust expectations.