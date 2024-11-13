Paul George's Harsh Message to LA Clippers Fans Goes Viral
Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George spent five seasons with the LA Clippers before inking a four-year, $212M contract with Philly this offseason. Facing his former team at Intuit Dome for the first time, George had some thoughts about how fans received him.
“I mean it’s stupid,” George said of the booing. “I was a free agent. It wasn’t something that I demanded a trade or went against the team... There were cheers. I appreciate them. Those were the ones I played hard for. The boos, I didn’t get it. I still don't get it when I go to Indy. But it is what it is."
The Clippers’ special fan section “The Wall” at Intuit dome had messages for George throughout the game, including one that told him to think before he speaks.
This was in reference to comments George made on his Podcast P show after leaving the team.
George responded to this with a harsh message for Clippers fans on the latest episode of his podcast.
“What did I say that was wrong?" George asked. "I did not call Clippers ‘the B team’ I said it felt like the B team… But they proved me right. They aren’t packing out Intuit Dome. That’s ya’ll home… Go f—king support them.”
George’s message for his former fanbase has been going viral on social media. This is not the first time the nine-time NBA All-Star has taken a jab at the lack of fans inside Intuit Dome.
“It was great," George said of Intuit Dome while standing in the visitor's locker room. "I wish it would have been a little bit more packed out. I didn’t think it was quite packed for this to be Clippers’ very own.”
Not understanding why Clippers fans booed him, George had more words for his former fanbase on Wednesday’s podcast episode.
