Paul George's Heartfelt Reaction to 76ers Signing Close Friend and Former Teammate
Paul George and Reggie Jackson share an incredibly special bond both on and off the court. From being teammates on the Clippers, the two have reunited on the Philadelphia 76ers and George couldn't be happier.
During the newest episode of Podcast P by Wave Sports, Paul George reacted to the Philadelphia 76ers signing his longtime friend Reggie Jackson.
"Reggie is someone that I am familiar and comfortable with, and so to have him there definitely helps," George said. "It's a new situation, again, for both of us. He has played people that he's played with there, so it's a comfortable thing across the board for him as well. He's someone in Clippers history, he was a part of that team that went the furthest that it's gone. He was very much a part of history that I've made as well."
Clippers on SI has seen firsthand just how close Paul George and Reggie Jackson have been throughout the years. Even when Jackson was a member of the Denver Nuggets, the two would routinely go out to eat dinner together after their teams faced off. Even if it was a bad loss, the two would remain together and their bond was unshakeable.
"We have an amazing bond off the court, on the court, we had an amazing chemistry and knew how to win together," George said. "I'm excited to have Reg back, he's a lifelong friend, he's a real brother. I'm excited to have the bud back."
If there's one thing Paul George was notorious for on the Clippers, it was taking care of his friends. Now, as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers, he's made sure to take care of them yet again.
