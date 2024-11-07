Paul George's Honest Statement on Leaving Kawhi Leonard
For the first time in five seasons, Paul George suited up to face the LA Clippers last night. It was a moment that George apparently never expected to happen, as he wanted to finish his career with Kawhi Leonard.
George was interviewed by Melissa Rohlin of FOX Sports where he spoke very candidly about his relationship with Kawhi Leonard and his desire to stay with him.
I had it in my mind this whole time — Kawhi brought me here, Kawhi was the guy who wanted me to play here, I'm stuck, I'm glued to him," George said to Rohlin. "That was my mindset. That was my mentality. I wanted to ride this thing out."
Despite leaving the Clippers during the 2024 offseason, George maintains that he committed to the team for the long run. His comments don't include forcing a no-trade clause or wanting the team to go over the second-apron luxury tax.
"Still, my point of view was, I'm here for the long run. I'm here for the long run with you," George said. "That was how I was looking at the whole negotiation. That was the guy who wanted me here. I'm going to ride it out. I'm loyal to him."
George's return to LA was met with both boos and cheers. Clipper fans appreciated everything he's done for the team, but they didn't appreciate all of the comments he made on his podcast afterwards.
