Paul George says Landry Shamet 'found his confidence'

One of the best adjustments the Clippers made during the Mavericks series was putting Landry Shamet in the starting lineup.

Through inserting Shamet in the starting lineup, he received a renewed sense of game. He was a -31 in his first two games off the bench in the series, and a +37 in his last four games in the starting lineup. Shamet began passing more, cutting more, and feeling more confident in his shot. Paul George could feel that renewed sense of confidence.

"It's not that he's doing anything different," George said. "I think he's found his confidence. He's being aggressive, and you know, he's making plays, we're making plays for him. He's finding his way. He's figured out his game, and you know, we're going to try to help as much as possible with just the things that we've learned down the road and just passing it along to Sham."

What will be interesting is how Shamet will play moving forward as Patrick Beverley returns to the starting lineup. Prior to the arrival of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, Landry Shamet was a starter for the Clippers, and it seems like that is his more natural role. The team will need to find a way to keep his confidence high as Patrick Beverley comes back from injury.

"I think the biggest thing that we've seen in him is he's out there and he's looking to play the game," George said. "He's looking to score. He's looking to make plays. For him, it's just confidence, and the more confidence he has, the more confidence -- the more confident he is, the bigger games you're going to see from him."

The Clippers still aren't the dominant team that many expected them to be. However, the flashes of that dominance continue to make cameos throughout the postseason. The key to it all seems to be repetition, continuity, and confidence.