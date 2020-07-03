AllClippers
Paul George says Lou Williams can be considered a Hall of Fame Player

Farbod Esnaashari

Lou Williams is one of the greatest sixth men of all-time. Despite his three Sixth Man of the Year awards, he's never been an All-Star. For that reason, Williams is called the Underground GOAT - he's your favorite player's player. Williams' All-Star teammate, Paul George, believes Sweet Lou should be considered a Hall of Fame player.

Paul George spoke about his Clipper teammates on the Knuckleheads podcast, and had nothing but praise for Lou Williams.

Being a revered sixth man has always been an interesting case in the NBA. When you look at the list of the greatest sixth men ever, they're oftentimes disrespected in terms of legacy. Yet at the same time, they're tremendously respected as being a game-changer. 

Manu Ginobili has only been an All-Star twice, Jamal Crawford has never been an All-Star, Lou Williams has never been an All-Star, and neither has Toni Kukoc. It's a position of great respect, but disrespect at the same time.

In case anyone has forgotten, Lou Williams is having the best years of his career at 33. Just last season, at age 32, he was putting up career numbers in nearly every category. 

  • Age 32: 22.6 PPG / 5.3 APG / 2.5 RPG / 1.1 SPG on 43/36/88 splits
  • Age 33: 20.0 PPG / 5.4 APG / 3.0 RPG / .8 SPG on 42/36/87 splits
  • Career: 14.2 PPG / 3.3 APG / 2.2 RPG / .9 SPG on 42/35/84 splits

Williams has nearly doubled his play-making ability in the last two years, nearly doubled his scoring capacity, while legitimately helping the team win with multiple game-winners. He kept up that performance in the playoffs, where he led the Clippers to a game 5 victory against the Warriors, scoring the last 7 straight points in a 33 point performance victory.

Being a sixth man is a very unique perspective in the NBA. Many times, they deserve to be respected more. Other than receiving awards, the biggest praise they can receive is knowing that their peers believe they should be Hall of Famers.

