SI.com
AllClippers
HomeGame DayNews
Search

Paul George: 'We're still in the driver seat. It's not a panic mode'

Farbod Esnaashari

The Clippers are making history, in the worst way possible.

After taking a commanding 3-1 lead, LA has blown back-to-back games in historical fashion. In what seemed surreal for the second game straight, the Clippers blew another big lead, this time by 19 points. They tied their own record for the largest blown lead with a chance to clinch the Conference Finals appearance since 1997. The last time this happened was in 2015, when the Clippers were up 3-1 against the Houston Rockets, and blew Game 6. 

Despite the tremendous despair, repeated history, and historically bad play, Paul George remains optimistic.

The optimism is nice, but the question is what do the Clippers do now? They lost Game 5 when Kawhi played fantastic, and lost Game 6 with a 19 point lead in the third quarter. It seems like no matter what they do, the team seems to "choke" no matter what. Do they need a 30 point lead? What's the number to feel secure? Paul George says it comes down to looking at film.

"You've just got to look at it on film and just see what changes we need to make that we are not doing," George said. "To this point, it's happened twice now, last game and today's game, so look at film and see what changes we need to make to finish the game and keep the same intensity and pace that we have in the first half."

On Tuesday, history will be made. The Nuggets will either become the first team in NBA history overcome a 3-1 deficit twice in one postseason, or the Clippers will reach their first Conference Finals in franchise history.

"It just comes down to what we do on Game 7."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kawhi Leonard on Game 7: 'Just got to leave it all out there'

If there's one person to trust in a Game 7, it's Kawhi Leonard.

Farbod Esnaashari

LA Clippers Blow Big Lead, Lose to Denver Nuggets in Game 6

The LA Clippers lost their second-straight playoff game after blowing a 19-point lead to the Denver Nuggets on Sunday afternoon.

Garrett Chorpenning

LA Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets Game 6 Preview and Prediction

The LA Clippers have another shot at eliminating the Denver Nuggets despite losing in Game 5.

Garrett Chorpenning

Marcus Morris says Clippers lean on talent and not on finishing

Morris believes the Clippers just need to stick to the script

Farbod Esnaashari

Kawhi Leonard on Losing Game 5: 'It's a learning lesson for us'

Kawhi remains even-keeled, despite the epic Game 5 collapse.

Farbod Esnaashari

wwshep

Denver's Paul Millsap says Altercation with Marcus Morris Changed Game 5

Denver Nuggets forward Paul Millsap says his team's energy changed after he got into an altercation with LA Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr.

Garrett Chorpenning

Paul George: 'End the series at Game 6'

The Clippers know what they need to do.

Farbod Esnaashari

LA Clippers Suffer Late-Game Collapse vs. Denver Nuggets in Game 5

The LA Clippers fell apart in the fourth quarter of Game 5, losing 111-105 to the Denver Nuggets.

Garrett Chorpenning

LA Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets Game 5 Preview and Prediction

The LA Clippers could eliminate the Denver Nuggets in Game 5 to advance to the franchise's first-ever Western Conference Finals.

Garrett Chorpenning

Doc Rivers on Kawhi Leonard: 'It's rare that you find a guy that just knows his game'

Doc Rivers believes Kawhi Leonard is surgical, not robotic.

Farbod Esnaashari