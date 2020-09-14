Paul George: 'We're still in the driver seat. It's not a panic mode'

The Clippers are making history, in the worst way possible.

After taking a commanding 3-1 lead, LA has blown back-to-back games in historical fashion. In what seemed surreal for the second game straight, the Clippers blew another big lead, this time by 19 points. They tied their own record for the largest blown lead with a chance to clinch the Conference Finals appearance since 1997. The last time this happened was in 2015, when the Clippers were up 3-1 against the Houston Rockets, and blew Game 6.

Despite the tremendous despair, repeated history, and historically bad play, Paul George remains optimistic.

"It's positive," George said. "This group's staying together. We still in the driver seat. It's not a panic mode. We have a Game 7. I like our odds with our group. We put ourselves in this position and it's on us to get ourselves out of it."

The optimism is nice, but the question is what do the Clippers do now? They lost Game 5 when Kawhi played fantastic, and lost Game 6 with a 19 point lead in the third quarter. It seems like no matter what they do, the team seems to "choke" no matter what. Do they need a 30 point lead? What's the number to feel secure? Paul George says it comes down to looking at film.

"You've just got to look at it on film and just see what changes we need to make that we are not doing," George said. "To this point, it's happened twice now, last game and today's game, so look at film and see what changes we need to make to finish the game and keep the same intensity and pace that we have in the first half."

On Tuesday, history will be made. The Nuggets will either become the first team in NBA history overcome a 3-1 deficit twice in one postseason, or the Clippers will reach their first Conference Finals in franchise history.

"It just comes down to what we do on Game 7."