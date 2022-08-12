Skip to main content
Paul George Seen Training With Pascal Siakam

The LA Clippers and Toronto Raptors connection continues
It is that time of the offseason where NBA stars team up for summer workouts and scrimmage games. In a recent Instagram post, LA Clippers star Paul George was seen being guarded by Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam:

Paul George and Pascal Siakam have had some good battles since Siakam broke out in the 2018-19 season. Winning most improved player that regular season, Siakam also helped the Raptors to their first championship in franchise history. Coincidentally, that of course came alongside Kawhi Leonard, who then left Toronto to team up with Paul George in Los Angeles with the Clippers.

Since arriving to the Clippers, Paul George has faced Siakam and the Raptors twice, winning both contests. That said, Siakam has outscored George in both matchups, with an even 24 points in each game. With the Raptors often playing an aggressive defense on both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, others on the Clippers have been forced to step up.

The NBA offseason almost always sees opponents become workout partners, with Los Angeles often being a popular spot for these practice runs. With much of the Raptors squad in Los Angeles for summer runs with skills coach Rico Hines, Clippers star Paul George was able to go against Siakam while the All-Star forward was in town.

