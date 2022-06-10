Skip to main content
Paul George Sending Los Angeles Students to Space Camp

Paul George Sending Los Angeles Students to Space Camp

The Paul George Foundation is going to help some students live their dreams.

The Paul George Foundation is going to help some students live their dreams.

Paul George is going to help eight LA students live their dreams; The Paul George Foundation will be sending eight students and two chaperones to Space Camp.

Those selected students will be called the "PG13 Space Crew" and heading to camp on June 11. Paul George is a native of Palmdale, a city that prides itself on being the "Aerospace Capital of the United States." For George, offering this rare experience to these students allows him to share his own passions with them.

“Don’t tell me the sky’s the limit when there are footprints on the moon.” He explains, “I always wanted to be in the NBA. That’s the sky. Now that I am an All-Star and working to become a champion - for me, that’s the footprints on the moon.”

According to Space Camp's official records, Paul George is the first NBA player to provide scholarships for students to attend Space Camp since it was created in 1982. The Paul George Foundation sent sixteen students to Space Camp in 2021 and 2022. In total, the foundation has sent forty students to Space Camp.

Even though the Clippers aren't in the NBA Finals, that isn't stopping George and the team from making a positive impact in their community. For these children, one gesture like this can change the course of their lives. 

