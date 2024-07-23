Paul George Sends Controversial Lakers vs. Clippers Message
Paul George was one of the most accomplished Clippers players of all time. There's no doubt that he deserves all of his flowers after taking the team to its first Western Conference Finals ever. However, ever since leaving the Clippers, George has made a string of quotes that have made the fanbase made - the most recent one being the worst.
During a new episode of Podcast P by Wave Sports, Paul George made a controversial statement when he called the Clippers the B-team of LA.
"I think initially, coming back to LA, that was home, but it's not the same love. When I was in LA they were like, you should have been a Laker - that's all I was hearing. It wasn't no welcome to the Clippers. We happy you're in LA, but you should have been a Laker. I'm on the B team, that's how the vibe and the love felt."
In all honesty, Paul Geoerge's statement isn't wrong. The city of Los Angeles will always belong to the Lakers. However, it's the messenger that makes the statement controversial. Part of why the Clippers are the B-team is because of Paul George himself. They had the chance to be the A-team in 2020, but Paul George hit the side of the backboard in Game 7 against the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Playoffs.
If the Clippers are the B-team, there needs to be some accountability from Paul George and why that statement is true.
Related Articles
Philadelphia 76ers Star Reveals Honest Feelings on James Harden
Exclusive: Russell Westbrook Opens Up About Role With Clippers
James Harden Opens Up About Playing for Clippers After Rough Few Years