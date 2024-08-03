All Clippers

Paul George Sends Message to Russell Westbrook During NBA Offseason

These two former LA Clippers teammates both have new NBA teams

Joey Linn

Apr 28, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; LA Clippers guard Russell Westbrook (0) celebrates with LA Clippers forward Paul George (13) during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks during game four of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center.
Apr 28, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; LA Clippers guard Russell Westbrook (0) celebrates with LA Clippers forward Paul George (13) during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks during game four of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Paul George and Russell Westbrook were teammates with the Oklahoma City Thunder and LA Clippers, but will play in separate conferences next season as both players have new teams. George signed with the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency while Westbrook signed with the Denver Nuggets followed a trade and buyout with the Utah Jazz.

George and Westbrook are close friends, with George being one of the biggest reasons why the Clippers signed Westbrook following his trade from the Los Angeles Lakers and buyout with Utah in 2023.

Sharing an Instagram post on Friday evening, Westbrook received a comment from George:

Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George comments on Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook's Instagram post
Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George comments on Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook's Instagram post / @russwest44, @ygtrece on Instagram

Westbrook has the third most Instagram followers of any NBA player, as his 23M followers trail only LeBron James (159M) and Steph Curry (56.7M).

This new post from Westbrook shows the veteran point guard training at Integrity Hoops where he trains every summer.

Westbrook is entering his 17th NBA season after signing with the Nuggets as a free agent. Ranking 9th in NBA history in assists and 24th in points, Westbrook was named to the league's 75th anniversary team. Also the NBA's all-time leader in triple-doubles, Westbrook is one away from a league-record 200th.

Spending two seasons with the Clippers, Westbrook became the first player in franchise history to record a 15/15/15 game. This performance came in Westbrook's most recent start, which was a win over the Phoenix Suns.

