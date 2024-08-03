Paul George Sends Message to Russell Westbrook During NBA Offseason
Paul George and Russell Westbrook were teammates with the Oklahoma City Thunder and LA Clippers, but will play in separate conferences next season as both players have new teams. George signed with the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency while Westbrook signed with the Denver Nuggets followed a trade and buyout with the Utah Jazz.
George and Westbrook are close friends, with George being one of the biggest reasons why the Clippers signed Westbrook following his trade from the Los Angeles Lakers and buyout with Utah in 2023.
Sharing an Instagram post on Friday evening, Westbrook received a comment from George:
Westbrook has the third most Instagram followers of any NBA player, as his 23M followers trail only LeBron James (159M) and Steph Curry (56.7M).
This new post from Westbrook shows the veteran point guard training at Integrity Hoops where he trains every summer.
Westbrook is entering his 17th NBA season after signing with the Nuggets as a free agent. Ranking 9th in NBA history in assists and 24th in points, Westbrook was named to the league's 75th anniversary team. Also the NBA's all-time leader in triple-doubles, Westbrook is one away from a league-record 200th.
Spending two seasons with the Clippers, Westbrook became the first player in franchise history to record a 15/15/15 game. This performance came in Westbrook's most recent start, which was a win over the Phoenix Suns.
