Paul George Sends Strong Message to NBA Rookies
During a recent episode of Podcast P, a Wave Sports + Entertainment Original, LA Clippers star Paul George was asked for his advice on how NBA rookies can integrate themselves into their new teams.
After detailing how a lot of NBA veterans are comfortable being the 14th or 15th man on the team, George said, "I used to tell the rookies this all the time. You get into drills, you get into the second unit until a veteran say, ‘Yo young fella,’ until they pull you out. You know what I mean? Don't necessarily assume because you're a rookie, you have to be behind veterans or you have to be the third string or you have to be in the third unit. Force your way into those drills."
George said a lot of rookies feel the need to defer to veterans at all times, which doesn't always need to be the case.
"You can be a leader as a rookie," George said. "You can still have that positive effect being the youngest player on the team. That was kind of how I pursued my rookie season. I wanted to be in every drill. I wanted to win every drill. I showed up early for practice, I stayed late. I asked questions. I got comfortable with the veterans. I wanted them to be comfortable around me because I was the youngest."
George added, "But what I did most was I wasn't afraid to ask questions. I wasn't afraid to kind of stay after and hang with them and kind of just show that I want to do whatever I can to make this team successful as I can. So I think just picking up on those things, you being a point guard, I think naturally is your calling to be a connector. And so just embrace that and own that. And like I said, just don't be afraid to be a leader.”
Now a 13-year NBA veteran, George has a lot of experience to share with the next generation
