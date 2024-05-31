All Clippers

Paul George Sends Strong Message to NBA Rookies

Apr 21, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (13) heads down court after a 3-point basket in the first quarter of game one of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
During a recent episode of Podcast P, a Wave Sports + Entertainment Original, LA Clippers star Paul George was asked for his advice on how NBA rookies can integrate themselves into their new teams.

After detailing how a lot of NBA veterans are comfortable being the 14th or 15th man on the team, George said, "I used to tell the rookies this all the time. You get into drills, you get into the second unit until a veteran say, ‘Yo young fella,’ until they pull you out. You know what I mean? Don't necessarily assume because you're a rookie, you have to be behind veterans or you have to be the third string or you have to be in the third unit. Force your way into those drills."

George said a lot of rookies feel the need to defer to veterans at all times, which doesn't always need to be the case.

"You can be a leader as a rookie," George said. "You can still have that positive effect being the youngest player on the team. That was kind of how I pursued my rookie season. I wanted to be in every drill. I wanted to win every drill. I showed up early for practice, I stayed late. I asked questions. I got comfortable with the veterans. I wanted them to be comfortable around me because I was the youngest."

George added, "But what I did most was I wasn't afraid to ask questions. I wasn't afraid to kind of stay after and hang with them and kind of just show that I want to do whatever I can to make this team successful as I can. So I think just picking up on those things, you being a point guard, I think naturally is your calling to be a connector. And so just embrace that and own that. And like I said, just don't be afraid to be a leader.”

Now a 13-year NBA veteran, George has a lot of experience to share with the next generation

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.